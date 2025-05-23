Man in 2024 New Year's Day brawl at Orchard Central club jailed for attacks on 2 men

SINGAPORE: A man who hurt two bystanders during a fight at a club in Orchard Central mall on New Year's Day last year was jailed on Friday (May 23).

Adam Hambali Seddon, 32, punched one victim, Mr Khang Jun Hong, when the latter tried to disperse a crowd of onlookers and asked Seddon to calm down.

He then punched another man, Mr Carmelo Joshua Emilio Esmond D'Sylva, 19, who had not been involved in the commotion.

During the course of that night, Mr Khang and Mr D'Sylva were both stabbed and slashed. However, Seddon was not the one who carried out the attacks.

Seddon, a Singaporean, had initially been charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon in January last year following the fight, which caused six people to be taken to hospital, including some who were trying to stop it.

On Friday, Seddon pleaded guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt, with one count of uttering vulgarities at a police officer taken into consideration for his sentencing.

He was handed ten weeks' jail and also ordered to serve an additional enhanced sentence of 70 days for offending while he was on remission for a previous offence.

THE FIGHT

Seddon was at Ark11, a club at Orchard Central, on Dec 31, 2023, with his friends and fiancee.

Mr Khang was working as a promoter there at that time.

At about 3.58am on Jan 1, 2024, Seddon had a dispute with an unknown person. Previous media reports stated that this had involved a "staring incident".

Mr Khang intervened and tried to disperse a crowd that had gathered amid the dispute. He also asked Seddon to calm down and tried to separate him from the unknown person.

Seddon, already intoxicated, suddenly punched Mr Khang, who fell to the ground.

Seddon, who also lost his balance, fell down together with Mr Khang's girlfriend, but got to his feet and kicked Mr Khang and his girlfriend before leaving the club. The couple felt pain from the assault.

Mr Khang walked out of the club a short while later and was set on by a group of people. He was then stabbed and slashed, but not by Seddon.

Meanwhile, Mr D'Sylva was also at the club with his friends as a customer.

He observed the commotion and stood nearby to watch. A few minutes later, he decided to go to the toilet. Seddon, who was also going to the toilet, then approached Mr D'Sylva and punched him on his right cheek.

When Mr D'Sylva held his face in shock, Seddon punched him again, causing the teen to fall.

Seddon and other unknown persons then rained punches and kicks on Mr D'Sylva. Mr D'Sylva was stabbed and slashed, but Seddon was not responsible for this.

INJURIES TO VICTIMS

Mr Khang and Mr D'Sylva both sustained upper-body wounds.

Mr Khang underwent surgery on Jan 2, 2024, and was discharged the same day with eight days of hospitalisation leave.

Mr D'Sylva underwent wound cleaning and suturing. He stayed in the hospital from Jan 1 to Jan 3, 2024, and was issued 30 days of hospitalisation leave.

Seddon was traced and arrested on Jan 2, 2024.

His lawyer, Mr Riko Issac, said his client had been celebrating the new year with his wife and friends, and had been subjected to a security check and pat down before entering the club.

Seddon admitted to punching Mr Khang as he was unclear about Mr Khang's intentions at the time, said the lawyer.

"Our client is unable to recall and/or is unsure of what transpired next, but recalls falling to the ground and subsequently retreating to a corridor near the lift," he said.

"He does recall then being caught up in a mass brawl with several persons fighting, and in the midst of the chaos, he found himself being injured subsequently."

Touching on Seddon's personal circumstances, Mr Isaac said Seddon, now married, has a four-year-old son.

"We reiterate that our client wishes to move on from his chequered past and have a peaceful life going forward with his wife and child," said Mr Isaac, who sought a jail term of between six and 10 weeks, with an enhanced sentence of 42 to 70 days.

"He did not set out to become embroiled in the events leading up to and as set out in the charges when he decided to go out in the evening of the incident."

A person convicted of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$5,000 (S$3,900), or both.