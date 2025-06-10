Mediacorp fires male employee found behaving suspiciously in female toilet of office building

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp said on Tuesday (Jun 10) it had sacked a male employee with immediate effect after he was found “behaving suspiciously” inside a female toilet on the company's premises.



"The safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount importance to us, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for all," it said in a statement.



Mediacorp added that the matter has been handed over to the police and the individual has been detained for further investigation.



Mediacorp is the national media network and CNA's parent company.



CNA has contacted the police for more information.