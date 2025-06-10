Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Mediacorp fires male employee found behaving suspiciously in female toilet of office building
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Mediacorp fires male employee found behaving suspiciously in female toilet of office building

Mediacorp fires male employee found behaving suspiciously in female toilet of office building

The Mediacorp campus at one-north.

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

10 Jun 2025 09:03PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp said on Tuesday (Jun 10) it had sacked a male employee with immediate effect after he was found “behaving suspiciously” inside a female toilet on the company's premises. 

"The safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount importance to us, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for all," it said in a statement. 

Mediacorp added that the matter has been handed over to the police and the individual has been detained for further investigation. 

Mediacorp is the national media network and CNA's parent company.

CNA has contacted the police for more information.

Source: CNA/nh(rj)

Related Topics

crime Singapore Police Force
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement