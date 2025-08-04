Mountbatten Vocational School for special needs students to close by end of 2025

EDUCATION LANDSCAPE HAS CHANGED

Authorities have assured that they will support the affected students and their families.

The education and training landscape for persons with disabilities (PwDs) “has evolved significantly over the years”, said the school in a joint statement with the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), and the Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf).

They added that this has led to a decline in enrolment at MVS in recent years, with “increased challenges in training students for the evolving job market”.

CNA understands that at its peak, the school had an enrollment of more than 70 students.

Following a joint review in 2022, MOE and SADeaf, the social service agency managing MVS, agreed to cease school operations by end-2025. The education ministry partially funds the school.

The school stopped enrolling new students in January last year to ensure that the remaining students could graduate this year.

MVS’ impending closure saw members from SADeaf, MVS and others come together to propose a new vocational training centre called the Institute for Inclusive Futures (IIF).

It had hoped not just to fill the gap the school’s closure would create, but also aimed to address the “post-18 cliff effect”, where many PwDs suffer a sudden lack of support after leaving the education system.

Over the past two years, SADeaf, together with MSF and SG Enable, had explored the feasibility of the proposal. MOE and MSF had also helped secure a site for the new initiative.

Despite these efforts, the ministries were informed by the IIF board that the transition could not proceed as it would require a significant operational shift for MVS, according to the joint statement.

The IIF board, in a separate statement, cited various factors for discontinuing its efforts, including a lack of long-term financial feasibility and differences with authorities who wanted a focus on training for those above 21 years old.

FINDING ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

MVS held its final graduation ceremony for its students on Jul 19.

CNA understands at least 20 more students who are set to complete their education at the school by the end of the year will not have an official ceremony.

Parents told CNA they were devastated by the sudden change in plans.

They had hoped to continue their children's education through the IIF, but are now grappling with the challenge of finding alternative options.

Mr Rajendran Veerappan said his 21-year-old son Yughendra, who has Down syndrome, has become noticeably more independent since attending the school.

“He knows how to do housework,” said the single father. “A lot of things he can do by himself. I can see the achievement in him.”

His son has acquired practical skills such as cooking and earned certifications that support his transition into the workforce.

Mr Rajendran said MVS provided a supportive environment for Yughendra and many others who found it difficult to learn in mainstream and other special education schools.

He shared that the closure of the school has made things “very difficult”.

“Now I need to (start searching all over again. I got to go through another big round to find a school, then (arrange) transport. All these things are major issues for us,” he added.

“It’s not only me - there are many people having this kind of problem. So I think it would help if the school is not closed.”

Another parent, Rodnel Unciano, said he hopes that there will be some programmes for his 20-year-old son to continue benefitting from.

Authorities have said they are committed to supporting those affected, pledging to help match students and more than 15 staff members with suitable education and job opportunities.