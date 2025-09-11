CNA Explains: When do negative comments or reviews cross the defamation line?

Can people still leave bad reviews?

Lawyers said that reviewers should be careful to leave comments based on facts. Proving what you said was true is one defence against defamation accusations, they said.

“If you leave a review about something that is factually correct, then you have an absolute defence and there’s nothing that business can do to challenge you because your statement is a statement of fact,” said Mr Sivakumar.

Even if a statement is potentially defamatory, it does not mean you cannot publish it, especially if it is true, he noted.

For example, if a customer was served a fish that was not fully cooked and later posted a review about how the fish was not cooked properly, the statement would make those who read the review feel uncomfortable about going to the restaurant, Mr Sivakumar illustrated.

“That is already entering the zone of it becoming defamatory. But the fact remains that the fish actually was half-cooked instead of fully cooked.”

If this customer had taken a photo of the fish or sent a message to one of their friends about the half-cooked fish at the time, this could be used to support their comments, he added.

For negative comments or reviews that are based on opinions, it could be argued that they are fair comments, said Mr Sivakumar.

For example, if a customer went to a restaurant and left a review saying that they thought the food did not taste good, it would be a matter of opinion, he added.

But if a customer never ate at the restaurant but left a review saying that the food tasted bad, that would be considered defamation since they never went there.