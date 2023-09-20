Former CEO of New Silkroutes Group Goh Jin Hian among 4 men charged with false trading

SINGAPORE: Goh Jin Hian, the former chief executive officer of investment holding company New Silkroutes Group, was charged on Wednesday (Sep 20) with false trading offences.

The 54-year-old man, who is the son of former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, was handed 39 charges under the Securities and Futures Act.

He was charged along with three other men linked to New Silkroutes: Kelvyn Oo Cheong Kwan, 52, former executive director and chief corporate officer at New Silkroutes; 54-year-old William Teo Thiam Chuan, a former finance director at the group; and 40-year-old Huang Yiwen, a commercial market maker engaged by New Silkroutes.

Broadly, Goh is accused of conspiring with the other three men to create a misleading appearance of the price of New Silkroutes' securities on 31 trading days between February 2018 and August 2018.

The alleged price manipulative orders and trades include share buybacks conducted through New Silkroutes' corporate trading account.

Goh is also accused of pushing up the price of New Silkroutes' securities by placing orders and executing trades using his DBS Private Bank investment account. This allegedly occurred over eight trading days between August 2018 and December 2018.

The three other men received 31 similar charges each.