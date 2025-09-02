Train fault causes 25-minute delay between Woodlands and Yishun stations on North-South Line

SINGAPORE: A train fault on the North-South Line resulted in a 25-minute delay for passengers between Woodlands and Yishun stations on Tuesday (Sep 2) night.

The incident took place at around 8.05pm, when a train-borne signalling fault occurred between the two stations in the direction of Marina South Pier, said Mr Lam Sheau Kai, president of operator SMRT Trains.

"Our staff were immediately deployed to rectify the fault. The affected train was taken out of service, and train services progressively resumed from 8.50pm," said Mr Lam in a Facebook post.

Free regular bus services were provided between Woodlands and Yishun stations at designated bus stops, and station staff were on-site to assist commuters, he added.

SMRT first announced the delay in a Facebook post at 8.22pm. Commuters travelling between the two stations were told to expect a delay of 25 minutes.

Passengers were also advised to take the Thomson-East Coast Line at Woodlands station.

At 8.48pm, the operator said train services between the two stations were "progressively returning to normal", and normal service was restored at 8.58pm.