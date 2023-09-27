‘A reality check’: Singapore calls for more laws to empower victims of harmful online content

SINGAPORE: When “Eve” first started receiving hostile messages on a social networking app, she brushed them off as spam and ignored the sender.

But the messages kept appearing. Soon, they made their way into her other social media platforms, including being posted publicly on LinkedIn, where her professional connections could witness the harassment.

“The insults, name calling and abusive words just started coming … my immediate concern was, ‘are my colleagues, my employer, my clients going to see this?’ That caused me a lot of distress because I didn’t know what they would think of me,” she said.

“Their immediate questions might be like, ‘did Eve do something to cause all this harassment upon herself? Perhaps she deserves this treatment?’ It was very traumatising.”

The messages also started becoming more personal, with information about her private life, leading Eve to believe that the perpetrator was a close friend.

“In the beginning, it was just name calling and scolding me (profanities). But gradually, they started to be more specific, saying ‘I know where you work and live’. Then, our mutual friends’ names started popping up in the messages,” she told CNA in a wobbly voice.

“When my grandfather passed away, (the person) was able to take that information and weaponised it against me. I grew suspicious of everybody in my life.”



For victims like Eve, an expansion of laws regulating online content can help to protect them from online harms, experts said.

MORE LAWS CAN EMPOWER VICTIMS: SHANMUGAM

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Monday (Sep 25) that more legal protection would empower those affected by cyberbullying and online sexual harassment to take action.

“There needs to be further laws to empower victims of online harms to take action and protect themselves. Societies all around the world, including us, are behind the curve in dealing with this effectively,” he said during the Online Harms Symposium.

The event, held at the Singapore Management University (SMU) from Monday to Wednesday, focuses on how individuals experience the online world.