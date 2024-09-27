Singapore launches 24-hour anti-scam hotline

SINGAPORE: The government introduced on Friday (Sep 27) a hotline that the public can access at all hours for scam-related queries.

It is part of a package of anti-scam resources known as ScamShield Suite, which also includes the original ScamShield app, a new ScamShield website, and social channels on WhatsApp and Telegram.

NEW HOTLINE

The current anti-scam hotline, run by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC), is open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays. This will be expanded to a 24-hour service and rebranded as the ScamShield hotline.

Its number will be shortened from 1-800-722-6688 to 1799.

Apart from offering callers the ability to check if they are unsure if something is a scam, or if they have any scam-related queries, the new hotline can also channel callers to the seven major banks in Singapore if people suspect they have been scammed and want to freeze their bank accounts.

The seven banks are: DBS/POSB, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, Maybank, Standard Chartered and HSBC.

NEW SCAMSHIELD WEBSITE

To improve the accessibility of scam-related information and resources, authorities have consolidated anti-scam information online into a website, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF), NCPC and Open Government Products (OGP) in a joint press release on Friday.

Resources on the one-stop portal will include advisories on the latest scam trends, steps to take if someone has been scammed, and preventive measures individuals can take to avoid getting scammed.

The website will also host an online chat function, which members of the public can use to chat with the ScamShield helpline operators.