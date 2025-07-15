New two-car trains begin service on Sengkang-Punggol LRT Line

SINGAPORE: The first two of 25 new trains have entered service on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit announced.

After their first day of service on Tuesday (Jul 15), the new two-car trains will initially operate on the Punggol West and East loops over the next two weekends, before being deployed for weekday service towards the end of July.

The remaining 23 trains from the fleet will arrive progressively and will enter passenger service from the third quarter of 2025.

Each two-car train will be able to carry about 200 passengers.

By the end of 2028, these third-generation trains will fully replace the existing first-generation fleet, which currently comprises 25 one-car and eight two-car trains. Eight second-generation two-car trains will remain in operation.

Once the transition is complete, the Sengkang-Punggol LRT will have a fleet of 33 two-car trains, increasing passenger capacity to meet ridership demand, LTA and SBS Transit said.

"Residents of Punggol and Sengkang have been looking forward to this development for many years now," Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said on the sidelines of the launch.

"We hope for the residents' consideration as we seek to improve transport connectivity," said Ms Sun, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC).



Ms Sun was joined at the launch by fellow Punggol MPs: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Senior Minister of State of Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary, and Ms Yeo Wan Ling.