Sex offender gets preventive detention as uncle accuses prosecutor of treating him like animal

SINGAPORE: A repeat sex offender was sentenced to 18 years' preventive detention and 12 strokes on Monday (Aug 7) in a court hearing where his uncle launched accusations at the prosecutor, saying she had treated his nephew like "a caged animal" and asking if she understood what a day in prison was like.

Preventive detention is imposed on recalcitrant offenders in order to protect the public from them.

Mark Kalaivanan Tamilarasan, 44, had contested and was convicted of four charges of aggravated sexual assault, house trespass to commit sexual assault, outrage of modesty and impersonation of a public servant.

He had broken into a flat in July 2017 while intoxicated and attacked a maid who was ironing clothes, before sexually assaulting her.

This was shortly after being released from 16 years' jail for rape.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Chew Xin Ying and Sheldon Lim had pushed for the maximum of 20 years' preventive detention for Kalaivanan, after a report found him suitable for such a punishment.

However, at the last sentencing hearing in February, Kalaivanan's uncle had asked to address the court, before pleading in emotive language for the court to impose a gag order on his nephew's identity.

He also claimed that he had seen his nephew in prison and that he had shown remorse.

On account of this, Justice Pang Khang Chau ordered for another preventive detention suitability report to be prepared before giving his sentence.

The second report had the same conclusions, and the prosecution maintained their position in asking for 20 years' preventive detention for Kalaivanan.

They objected to the defence's request for the sentence to be backdated to take into account Kalaivanan's six years in remand, saying that preventive detention was different from remand.

On Monday, Kalaivanan's uncle again asked to speak. Defence lawyer Foo Ho Chew, who was standing in for Mr Riyach Hussain, said his client is represented and anything should be said through legal counsel.

But Justice Pang allowed the uncle to speak.

UNCLE ACCUSES PROSECUTOR

Kalaivanan's uncle stood and looked at Ms Chew, the lead prosecutor.

"She has already pictured Mark as to what she wants to feel in her heart," he said. "At the end of the day, he is a human being. Does she understand what is PD 20? Even for a year?"

He then asked her directly: "Do you understand what is one day in prison?"

The judge told him not to address the prosecutor, and the uncle turned to face the judge.