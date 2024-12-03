Singapore invited as guest country by South Africa for 2025 G20 meetings

SINGAPORE: Singapore has been invited by South Africa as a guest country to participate in G20 meetings under its 2025 G20 presidency.

Singapore would like to express its appreciation to South Africa for the invitation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 3).

"Singapore and South Africa enjoy a longstanding and broad-based partnership, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties.

"Our two countries cooperate well in various areas, including trade and investment, air connectivity, information and communications technology and skills development," said MFA.

Singapore is not a member of the G20, which comprises 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union. However, it has been regularly invited to take part in the group's meetings.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was in Brazil from Nov 17 to Nov 20 for this year's G20 Summit at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazil currently holds the G20 presidency.

MFA said Singapore will continue to actively contribute to the G20 process both in its national capacity and as the Convenor of the Global Governance Group.

Singapore looks forward to working constructively with the South African G20 Presidency and other G20 members and guests on South Africa’s theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”, MFA said.

This is with a view to, among other things, "strengthen and advance our common efforts to realise the sustainable development goals and the pact of the future, promote inclusive economic growth, food security and artificial intelligence and innovation for sustainable development".