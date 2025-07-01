Regular train services resume on Thomson-East Coast Line after morning disruption: SMRT

SINGAPORE: Regular train services on the Thomson-East Coast line have resumed following a morning disruption caused by a signalling fault on Tuesday (Jul 1), said train operator SMRT.

The disruption lasted for over an hour, with services between Napier and Great World stations coming to a halt.

SMRT first posted an alert on its Facebook page at 6.40am to expect an additional 30 minutes of travel time due to the signalling fault.