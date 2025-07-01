Logo
Singapore

Regular train services resume on Thomson-East Coast Line after morning disruption: SMRT
A notice that states a disruption on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) at Marine Terrace MRT station on Jul 1, 2025. (Photo: Alvin Chong)
New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Darcel Al Anthony
01 Jul 2025 07:31AM (Updated: 01 Jul 2025 08:54AM)
SINGAPORE: Regular train services on the Thomson-East Coast line have resumed following a morning disruption caused by a signalling fault on Tuesday (Jul 1), said train operator SMRT.

The disruption lasted for over an hour, with services between Napier and Great World stations coming to a halt.

SMRT first posted an alert on its Facebook page at 6.40am to expect an additional 30 minutes of travel time due to the signalling fault.

A notice informing commuters of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) disruption at Bishan MRT station on Jul 1, 2025. (Photo: CNA reader)

Free regular bus services between Caldecott and Gardens by the Bay stations were provided. 

The signalling fault occurred at Orchard Boulevard station, said the operator.

SMRT also advised passengers to take alternate lines to the city area.

At about 8.20am, it said that regular train services have resumed. Subsequently, the free regular bus services and free bridging bus services were ceased.

Source: CNA/dc(gr)

