Employer in Sumo Salad case was fully reimbursed by insurer, which did not flag if fraud was involved: MOM

SINGAPORE: The employer in the Sumo Salad work injury case was fully reimbursed by the insurer on Jun 26 and 27 for medical bills and medical leave wage claims submitted up to that point, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Aug 1).

MOM also has not received any indication of fraud from the insurer to date and has not observed any evidence that a syndicate was involved in the case.

The ministry provided this update during a media briefing on the Work Injury Compensation Act (WICA), following intense public interest in the case. It added that it was unable to provide the name of the insurer due to ongoing investigations.

The issue arose following the death of the owner of eatery Sumo Salad, Ms Jane Lee, who had published Facebook posts about a foreign employee who she claimed filed a false work injury claim to get compensation.

In a Facebook post on Jul 18, a day before she died, Ms Lee said that "because of an unfortunate gap in our insurance coverage, we are now being targeted by what I believe to be a fraudulent scheme".

The work injury claim was filed against EatGreen, the operator of Sumo Salad.

The ministry previously said that the worker involved was covered under the WICA, and that it was working with the employee's insurer to "assess the validity of the case".

On Friday, MOM said the work injury incident took place on Jun 6 and the employer subsequently submitted a work injury report to the ministry. It said the employer was covered by a valid insurance policy.

Apart from the MOM probe, the Singapore Police Force is also investigating Ms Lee's unnatural death.

"We have not received any indication from the insurer that there is fraud. But that is different from saying that there is no fraud, because we are investigating," said the ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the claims process in the Sumo Salad case has not concluded.

Asked about the status of the worker involved, the spokesperson said MOM does not typically comment on the employment status of particular individuals. The ministry may issue special passes for workers involved in some investigation cases to legalise their stay in Singapore.

AROUND 12 CLAIMS REFERRED YEARLY FOR SUSPECTED FRAUD

MOM said about 28,500 work injury claims are filed each year, and compensation is paid out for around 26,800 claims a year.

Insurers refer about 12 claims a year for MOM to investigate potential work injury compensation fraud.

The ministry said WICA imposes caps on compensation to limit employers' financial liability and protects employers against sudden large payouts due to work injuries.

At the same time, it gives workers social protections by providing a low-cost and expeditious route for work injury compensation.

Employers must buy work injury insurance for all manual workers regardless of salary, and non-manual workers earning S$2,600 or less a month. Platform operators must also have insurance coverage for all platform workers.

WICA covers medical expenses, medical leave wages and a lump sum compensation for permanent incapacity and death.

Over the past three years, 94 per cent of WICA claims were paid out by insurers. Most of the remaining 6 per cent of claims were directly paid out by employers that are exempted from buying work injury insurance.

MOM said that multiple levels of safeguards against fraud are in place. Work injury claims are assessed by insurers, who act as "gate-keepers"; and doctors, whose assessments of a worker's incapacity are "tightly prescribed".

All parties also have the opportunity to raise objections to a work injury claim.