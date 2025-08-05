13 people taken to hospital after traffic accident in Tampines

SINGAPORE: More than 10 people were taken to hospital after an accident in Tampines on Tuesday (Aug 5) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a traffic accident at about 10.20am near the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Avenue 7.

The accident involved two buses and a car, said the police.

A total of 13 people aged between 30 and 69 were taken to hospital conscious, police added.



They include 12 bus passengers and a 69-year-old bus driver.



Five of them were taken to Changi General Hospital and eight to Sengkang General Hospital, SCDF said.