13 people taken to hospital after traffic accident in Tampines

SINGAPORE: More than 10 people were taken to hospital after an accident in Tampines on Tuesday (Aug 5) morning.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a traffic accident at about 10.20am near the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Avenue 7.
The accident involved two buses and a car, said the police.
A total of 13 people aged between 30 and 69 were taken to hospital conscious, police added.
They include 12 bus passengers and a 69-year-old bus driver.
Five of them were taken to Changi General Hospital and eight to Sengkang General Hospital, SCDF said.
Police investigations are ongoing.
In videos seen on social media, two SBS Transit buses are damaged, with the bus at the back having taken the brunt of the impact. SCDF personnel can be seen at the site of the incident, people on the sidewalk near the accident location.
CNA has contacted SBS Transit for more information.