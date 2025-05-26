Singapore leaders send condolences to Vietnamese counterparts after death of ex-president Tran Duc Luong

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong sent condolence letters to their Vietnamese counterparts on Monday (May 26) after the death of Tran Duc Luong, the country's former president.

Mr Luong, who served as Vietnam's president from 1997 to 2006, died on May 20 at the age of 88.

“President Luong served his country with steadfast determination during a time of profound transformation for Vietnam,” wrote Mr Tharman in a letter to Vietnam President Luong Cuong.

Mr Tharman noted Mr Luong's role in Vietnam’s integration into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) following its formal accession in 1995. He also steered the country through the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis.

“His contributions were immense, and will be remembered,” he said.

In a letter to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Mr Lee said he was greatly saddened to hear of Mr Luong’s death.

Mr Lee recalled meeting Mr Luong during his introductory visit to Vietnam in December 2004 as then-prime minister of Singapore.

“President Luong was a statesman who devoted his life to serving his country,” wrote Mr Lee.

“Under his leadership, Vietnam advanced steadily along its reform path and deepened its engagement with Singapore and the rest of the region. He played a crucial role in laying the foundation for the enduring trust and friendship between our two countries.”

“His legacy will be remembered,” Mr Lee added.