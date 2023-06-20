Two Singaporeans die in South Africa after canoes capsize on Crocodile River

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporeans who were part of a canoeing expedition in South Africa died on Sunday (Jun 18) after their canoes capsized on Crocodile River near Hartbeespoort Dam.

The two tourists were part of a group of 20 Singapore tourists and six local river guides on the expedition, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said on Tuesday.

Eight tourists on four canoes had capsized while they were on the river. According to the volunteer rescue organisation, rescue swimmers, medics and the South African police responded to the incident at about 2.40pm on Sunday.

Two people – a man and a woman – were pulled from the river and cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed. Upon arrival, paramedics took over the CPR but despite their efforts, both were declared dead.

The other six tourists and two river guides whose canoes had capsized were rescued with the help of the other guides, tourists and emergency services.

The two rescued river guides were unconscious and they were treated by paramedics before they were taken to hospital, said NSRI. The six rescued tourists were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The remaining 12 tourists were not injured, said NSRI.

South African police have opened an inquiry into the deaths and the tour operator is assisting the tourists and families of those affected.

In response to CNA's query, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said it is "rendering consular assistance" to the affected families through the Singapore High Commission in Pretoria.

"We extend our condolences to the bereaved families," it added.