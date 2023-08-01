Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Woman charged with splashing hot water on her 4 children aged 8 to 11
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Woman charged with splashing hot water on her 4 children aged 8 to 11

Woman charged with splashing hot water on her 4 children aged 8 to 11

File photo of the State Courts in Singapore (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Lydia Lam
Lydia Lam
01 Aug 2023 10:34AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2023 10:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A woman is accused of ill-treating four of her children by splashing hot water on them, leaving scald burns on their bodies.

The 33-year-old woman, who cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the children's identities, was handed four charges on Tuesday (Aug 1) of ill-treating children in her care.

According to the charge sheets, all the alleged offences occurred between 6am and about 9.30am on Jul 2 last year at a flat in Tampines.

She allegedly splashed hot water on her daughters aged eight, 10 and 11, as well as on her nine-year-old son.

The children suffered "superficial partial thickness" burns over their hands, chest, thighs or arms ranging from 1 per cent of their total body surface area to 10 per cent.

The child who suffered the worst burns, according to charge sheets, was the 10-year-old girl.

She was scalded on her left arm, abdomen and both thighs.

The prosecutor asked for bail of S$15,000 (US$11,200) to be offered to the accused, and for the woman not to contact the victims.

The children are now housed at a shelter, the court heard. The accused said she lived alone with her children and is divorced.

She is set to return to court later this month.

If convicted of ill-treating a child in her care under the Children and Young Persons Act, the accused could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to S$8,000, or both.

You may also be interested in:

Source: CNA/ll(rj)

Related Topics

court Crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.