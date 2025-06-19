Two Zika cases in Woodlands; pregnant women urged to guard against mosquito bites

SINGAPORE: Two Zika cases have been confirmed in Woodlands, and pregnant women in the area are urged to take precautions, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Jun 19).

In a Facebook post, NEA said the cases were found at Woodlands Street 11 and Street 32.

NEA also found "persistent Zika virus signals" in the residential areas after wastewater and mosquito surveillance, which it said suggests that the area is likely to have Zika transmission.

"We advise residents in the area, especially pregnant women, to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to monitor their health closely," it said.

Although rare, Zika virus infection in pregnant women can cause birth defects such as microcephaly, a condition in which the baby's head is much smaller than expected for his or her age, said NEA.

It added that those with symptoms suggestive of Zika infections - such as a headache, conjunctivitis or red eyes, fever, rash, joint pain and muscle pain - should see a doctor early.

The Zika virus infection is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, similar to the dengue virus.

In an advisory on its website, CDA said that those living in Zika-affected areas should take precautions against mosquito bites, including applying an effective insect repellent, wearing clothing that covers most of the body and staying in well-screened or air-conditioned rooms.

Members of the public can visit NEA's website for more information on Zika cases and clusters.