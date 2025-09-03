After buzz cut made the headlines, Alcaraz's game turning heads in New York

NEW YORK :Carlos Alcaraz's buzz cut was the talk of the U.S. Open when he began his quest for a second U.S. Open title, but 10 days into the year's final Grand Slam it is the Spaniard's tennis which is now turning heads in New York.

The 22-year-old generational talent is being tipped to carry the sport forward alongside world number one Jannik Sinner as a golden era for the game nears its end, with his profile now at a level where even a haircut makes the news.

The five-time Grand Slam champion eased into the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday with a straight sets win over Jiri Lehecka, a victory which he marked with his now trademark golf swing celebration to the delight of the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I think he's probably the most exciting thing in tennis right now," American world number six Ben Shelton said.

"The way he plays, the way he interacts with the crowd, he lights up the court. His smile, he's enjoying himself out there when he's having fun.

"He's so dangerous from any position on the court. Unpredictable. It's a lot of fun to watch him, 100 per cent. I'm 100 per cent sure that the fans here in NYC are loving it."

Tickets to watch Alcaraz in action in New York are like gold dust, and even his practice sessions are packed.

Fans have been lining up in long queues just to watch him rally, often attracting larger crowds than some of the early-round matches on the outer courts at Flushing Meadows.

Early-session ticket prices at Flushing Meadows soared for Alcaraz's third-round match against Luciano Darderi, and the Spaniard was concerned about how much some of his fans were having to pay to see him.

"Tennis is also business, it's demand and supply," he said. "I'd like tickets not to be so expensive, especially for people who cannot afford them, but it is what it is."

'ALCARAZ EFFECT'

Alcaraz said earlier in the tournament that the reception feels a little different in New York this year.

"I feel like people recognise me more on the streets, they stop me more, I can't walk around as much as I would like to," he said.

"I love playing here, I love receiving the affection of the people here, I try to show different things so that they have a good time.

"I think the reaction every time I do something different or a good point is twice as strong compared to other places. It's a special kind of affection."

His main rival Sinner acknowledged the 'Alcaraz Effect', saying that the game was in a better place with him around and fighting for the biggest titles.

"He's a big favourite in every tournament where he plays because he has so many solutions and game styles he can provide and he can solve problems with," the world number one said.

"There are many things what makes him so difficult to play against but it's great for the sport. It's good to have someone like Carlos, entertaining and great to watch, and that's what people love. It's great to have him."

With Alcaraz and Sinner heading towards what would be a third straight major title clash between the pair, it is clear that the gifted duo are easing fans into a new era with Novak Djokovic the last of the 'Big Three' still playing.

"Alcaraz at 22 is the most talented kid I have ever seen on the tennis court," American great John McEnroe said recently on ESPN.

"That's more than Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, who I have great respect for. This guy is astoundingly good when he's on. One of the quickest guys who has ever been on court, incredible personality, the attitude is amazing."