Alexandrova advances to Monterrey Open final after Bouzkova retires

MONTERREY, Mexico, :Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova secured her place in the Monterrey Open final on Saturday after Czech Marie Bouzkova retired mid-match due to injury.

Heavy rain forced a suspension of the semi-final on Friday, with the second seed, Alexandrova, and Bouzkova tied at two games apiece in the first set.

When play resumed on Saturday, Alexandrova seized control, racing to a 4-2 advantage, breaking serve to love and leaving Bouzkova struggling, and her woes deepened when she required a medical timeout after experiencing difficulties in the humid altitude of the northern Mexican city.

Bouzkova showed fighting spirit upon returning, however, holding serve to narrow the gap and taking the eighth game. Nevertheless, it was too late, as Alexandrova later claimed the opening set and the Czech retired at the start of the second.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"This is not the way I wanted to reach the final. I hope she recovers," Alexandrova said after the match.

The Russian will face compatriot Diana Shnaider later on Saturday. Shnaider, the third seed, secured her place with a 6-3 7-6(8) victory over American Alycia Parks, setting up the all-Russian showdown before they head to Flushing Meadows.

Bouzkova is also scheduled to compete in the first round of the U.S. Open, which begins on Sunday.