Alfred and Jefferson-Wooden set up Tokyo 100 metres showdown
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 100m Semi-Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 100m Semi-Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's 100m Semi-Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025
14 Sep 2025 08:06PM
TOKYO :Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Julien Alfred set up their highly anticipated 100 metres showdown when they swept through the semi-finals at the world championships on Sunday.

World-leading American Jefferson-Wooden clocked an impressive 10.73 seconds to win the last semi-final, while Olympic champion Alfred eased across the line in 10.93 in the second.

Defending champion Sha'Carri Richardson earned her spot in the final as one of the fastest losers after finishing third in the opening heat in 11.00, behind Ivorian Marie Josee Ta Lou-Smith (10.94) and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (10.97).

Tina Clayton ran the second fastest time (10.90) behind Jefferson-Wooden, while her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (11.00) made it three Jamaicans in the final in her last meeting before retirement. Britain's Dina Asher-Smith (11.02) completed the line-up.

Source: Reuters
