Logo
Logo

Sport

All Blacks Tuipulotu, Lienert-Brown out of second Argentina test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

All Blacks Tuipulotu, Lienert-Brown out of second Argentina test

All Blacks Tuipulotu, Lienert-Brown out of second Argentina test
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Italy v New Zealand - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - November 24, 2018 New Zealand's Patrick Tuipulotu in action REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo
All Blacks Tuipulotu, Lienert-Brown out of second Argentina test
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Italy v New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - November 23, 2024 New Zealand's Anton Lienert-Brown in action with Italy's Tommaso Menoncello REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/ File Photo
19 Aug 2025 08:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu and centre Anton Lienert-Brown have been ruled out of the second test against Argentina after suffering head knocks in the opener in Cordoba, coach Scott Robertson confirmed on Tuesday.

Tuipulotu was taken to hospital and failed a head impact assessment after the All Blacks' 41-24 win last Saturday while Lienert-Brown had a late head-on-head clash with Santiago Chocobares which earned the New Zealander a yellow card.

Robertson's squad has cover in both positions, with Josh Lord a potential replacement at lock and former Fiji under-20 player Timoci Tavatavanawai a midfield option.

Robertson said loose forward Wallace Sititi and prop Tamaiti Williams should be available for selection for Saturday's second test in Buenos Aires after missing the Cordoba opener and the entire France series due to leg injuries.

With a few uncapped players in the squad including halfback Kyle Preston and flanker Simon Parker, Robertson suggested changes were on the table to build depth.

"We have got, obviously, a few big tests in a row and we haven't played for a month," Robertson said.

"Some guys need football and they need to play together to get high cohesion ... And you need to give guys opportunities to build depth for now and this rugby cycle."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement