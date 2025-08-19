All Blacks Tuipulotu, Lienert-Brown out of second Argentina test

New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu and centre Anton Lienert-Brown have been ruled out of the second test against Argentina after suffering head knocks in the opener in Cordoba, coach Scott Robertson confirmed on Tuesday.

Tuipulotu was taken to hospital and failed a head impact assessment after the All Blacks' 41-24 win last Saturday while Lienert-Brown had a late head-on-head clash with Santiago Chocobares which earned the New Zealander a yellow card.

Robertson's squad has cover in both positions, with Josh Lord a potential replacement at lock and former Fiji under-20 player Timoci Tavatavanawai a midfield option.

Robertson said loose forward Wallace Sititi and prop Tamaiti Williams should be available for selection for Saturday's second test in Buenos Aires after missing the Cordoba opener and the entire France series due to leg injuries.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

With a few uncapped players in the squad including halfback Kyle Preston and flanker Simon Parker, Robertson suggested changes were on the table to build depth.

"We have got, obviously, a few big tests in a row and we haven't played for a month," Robertson said.

"Some guys need football and they need to play together to get high cohesion ... And you need to give guys opportunities to build depth for now and this rugby cycle."