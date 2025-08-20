All Blacks wary of Pumas' 'fighting mentality' in Buenos Aires

Prop Pasilio Tosi says the All Blacks must be ready to change their game to counter a determined Argentina and avoid defeat in their second Rugby Championship test in Buenos Aires.

Tosi said the All Blacks could ill-afford to head into Saturday's rematch expecting more of the same from the Pumas following the 41-24 win in the Cordoba opener.

"We have to be better as players," the hulking tighthead told reporters.

"We need to get back to the drawing board and come up with another style that we can play against them.

"Knowing the Pumas, I know that they're going to come out firing, especially at home in Buenos Aires.

"That's Argentina. They've got their fighting mentality."

The All Blacks' win in Cordoba continued their unbeaten record against the hosts in Argentina but Tosi was unimpressed with the visitors' handling and profligacy in parts.

"In that first half I felt like we left a few tries out there," said the 27-year-old.

"It was just simple catch-and-pass. When it comes to times like that, we really need to execute.

"If we can keep the ball in our hands and stop dropping it, we can do some real good damage out there."

The All Blacks will have a different look in Buenos Aires, with lock Patrick Tuipulotu and centre Anton Lienert-Brown ruled out, and coach Scott Robertson eager to recall loose forward Wallace Sititi and prop Tamaiti Williams for their first tests of the season.

Uncapped loose forward Simon Parker may also be in line for a debut off the bench, which could mean a rest for Du'Plessis Kirifi, the starting openside flanker in Cordoba, and Samipeni Finau, who was on the bench.

"He's a big lump of a lad," All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison said of the 6-foot 6-inch (1.97m) Parker, who weighs around 120kg.

"I’m not looking forward to holding the hit shield and getting some grappling in with him. He's a big man, really thick. He’ll be very passionate this week."