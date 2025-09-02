Alli leaves Como after 10 minutes on the pitch

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Dele Alli has parted ways with Como after playing just 10 minutes for the team, the Serie A side confirmed on Monday.

The 29-year-old joined Como in January on an 18-month deal but made only one appearance, receiving a straight red card in a defeat by AC Milan in March.

Former England international Alli has endured years of injury setbacks and barely played in competitive matches since 2023.

"Como 1907 and Dele Alli have agreed to the mutual termination of their contract," the club and Alli said in a joint statement.

"Dele is eager to have regular playing opportunities and, as he was not part of the club's immediate plans, both parties felt it was the right decision to part ways before the transfer window closed."