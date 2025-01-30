Almiron returns to Atlanta after six years at Newcastle

Paraguay international Miguel Almiron has returned to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Atlanta United for an undisclosed fee, after six years at Newcastle United, both clubs said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old winger has joined the American club on a deal that runs until 2027 with an option to extend by another year. He joined Newcastle from the MLS side for around 21 million pounds ($26.19 million) in 2019, which was a then-club-record fee.

Almiron scored 30 goals and registered 12 assists from 223 appearances for the Magpies and played a key role in Eddie Howe's side finishing fourth in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

"I want to thank Miggy for everything he has given us during our time together. He has been the ultimate professional, and he has been a big part of some of our most memorable moments in recent seasons," Howe said in a statement on Thursday.

"He is a great person and we'll miss him greatly, but this is the right move at the right time for him and his family and we wish them well."

Newcastle are fifth in the league standings on 41 points from 23 matches. They host Fulham in the league on Saturday.

