Alpine skiing-Odermatt picks up first win of the season in Super G

Swiss Marco Odermatt enjoyed his first World Cup win of the season in the men's Super G at Beaver Creek in Colorado on Saturday, speeding through the finish after settling for second spot on the podium in the men's downhill the previous day.

The three-times reigning World Cup overall champion crossed the line in one minute 9.41 seconds, 0.18 ahead of France's Cyprien Sarrazin, while Austrian Lukas Feurstein (1:09.88) was third.

The 15th skier out of the hut, Odermatt got off to a terrific start but slowed significantly during the penultimate section and looked to be on track for second place again after finishing runner-up in Friday's downhill.

The Olympic gold medallist found another gear, however, closing the gap to Sarrazin, who raced 12th, in the final moments of his run and pumping his fists after the gutsy performance.

It was a third win for Odermatt at Beaver Creek, where competitors enjoyed pristine conditions a year after adverse weather forced the competition's cancellation.

The 23-year-old Italian Giovanni Franzoni nearly snared a late podium spot but struggled on the final half of the course, tying for fourth with Norwegian Fredrik Moeller in 1:10.01.