Amorim to play Man Utd kids in Premier League with eye on Europa League

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will fast track his younger players by giving them more game time in the Premier League as they focus on the Europa League - their last hope of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

United are 14th in the Premier League, 17 points from the top five, but advanced to the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday with a sensational 7-6 aggregate victory over Olympique Lyonnais.

Amorim has already used defenders Harry Amass and Ayden Heaven, both 18, in several games this season while 17-year-old forward Chido Obi has made three appearances.

All three players are now set to play more minutes in the Premier League as Amorim looks to win the Europa League title that will give them a direct ticket to next season's Champions League.

"It's not the best moment or the best season to put some kids to play because they need a strong base to really show what they can do. But in this moment we need to do it, sometimes you have surprises," Amorim told reporters.

"Ayden just played and I can be honest, we did it because we had injuries in that moment. But today, I think Ayden is my player so when he is ready and facing the competition in the team, he is ready to play.

"Amass did really well (against Lyon). Chido, when he played, he played quite well. It's a difficult moment, it's not the right moment for the kids to play, but if we have to do it we will do it."

United host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and Amorim praised his Portuguese compatriot Vitor Pereira who took over in December when they were 19th and has since guided them to the brink of safety.

"I think he is doing an amazing job... He is doing quite well and he is changing some players. He has really quality players," Amorim said.

"(Matheus) Cunha, all these guys, they have a real quality, they are fresh so we know that it is going to be a tough match.

"We are going to need a lot from our supporters. I know it's a bad thing to ask anything from our fans this season but we need them on Sunday."

Amorim said Victor Lindelof and Noussair Mazraoui would both be available against Wolves after they left Old Trafford during the game against Lyon due to personal issues.

"Everything is okay now," he said. "I know football is important but there are things that are more important. They will be ready to face Wolves in the next game."