Antony signs for Real Betis as part of Man United clear out

MANCHESTER, England :Real Betis have signed Manchester United forward Antony ahead of Monday's transfer deadline after the clubs agreed a 25 million euros ($29.27 million) package deal.

There is a 50 per cent net sell-on clause in the deal and no pay-off for the 25-year-old Brazil international.

Antony made 62 Premier League appearances for United, scoring five goals and providing three assists since the Old Trafford club bought him for 81.3 million euros ($95.18 million) from Ajax Amsterdam in 2022.

He joined Betis on loan in January and scored nine goals in all competitions.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Antony's departure is part of United's squad revamp in the transfer window, with Napoli signing their Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund on a season-long loan earlier on Monday.

Antony was among five players seeking to exit the club in the window, along with Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho. Rashford joined Barcelona on loan last month.

Sancho has been linked to Aston Villa in a loan move.

($1 = 0.8542 euros)

($1 = 0.8542 euros)