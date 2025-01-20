Singapore Badminton Association set to hire India's Arun Sridhar as new singles' coach
Sridhar, who has coached top singles players like Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, will work under the "guidance" of South Korean coach Kim Ji-hyun.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) is set to hire India's Arun Sridhar as its new singles coach, it said on Monday (Jan 20) in response to queries from CNA.
The move is subject to the successful application of an employment pass, SBA said.
Sridhar, who has coached top singles players such as Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, will work under the "guidance" of South Korean coach Kim Ji-hyun. Kim will continue to be the singles head coach for both men’s and women’s teams, with Sridhar offering "additional support", said SBA's vice-president of business development and communications David Tan.
“Our national team is made up of players at different development stages and world-ranking levels, and therefore have different coaching, training and competition needs. We are looking to address this by bringing in more coaches with different abilities," he explained.
"With this in mind, SBA had advertised for the position of an additional singles coach whose credentials include a minimum of five years’ experience within a national badminton team structure with a primary focus on singles."
"Sridhar has also impressed us with his in-depth comprehensive analysis of the strengths and shortcomings of many top players on the tour at the moment, and this knowledge will be most useful to our national team," he added.
A former singles player, Sridhar captained India's Thomas Cup team in 2006 and 2008. He represented his country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and was the country's top-ranked men’s singles player between 2005 and 2008.
In October last year, the association announced that Kelvin Ho will take over as singles head coach of the national training squad from 2025. Ho played an instrumental role in the meteoric rise of former world champion Loh Kean Yew.
Ho's move meant that two vacancies opened up - for the positions of men's singles head coach and women's singles head coach.
Kim was announced as the women's singles head coach last November, and SBA had initially said that she would serve as the interim men's singles head coach.
The South Korean has coached the India, South Korea and Thailand national teams.
She was credited with playing an instrumental role in Sindhu’s 2019 world championship victory, and has also mentored current world No 7 Supanida Katethong.