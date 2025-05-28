Logo
Sport

Argentine great Juan Ramon 'La Bruja' Veron dies at 81
Argentine great Juan Ramon 'La Bruja' Veron dies at 81

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Banco Santander Chairman Emilio Botin (L), Argentine soccer player Juan Sebastian Veron (C) and his father Juan Ramon Veron (R) attend a ceremony where Juan Sebastian Veron received the award as Most Valuable Player of the 2009 Copa Libertadores tournament in the headquarters of the South American Soccer Confederation (CONMEBOL) in Asuncion November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno/File Photo

28 May 2025 04:57AM
BUENOS AIRES : Argentine Juan Ramon “La Bruja” Veron, who was revered as a player at Estudiantes de La Plata where he won three Copa Libertadores titles, has died at 81, the club said on Tuesday.

Veron was instrumental in Estudiantes’ successes during the late 1960s, helping the team win three consecutive Copa Libertadores crowns in 1968, 1969 and 1970, a domestic league title in 1967, and the Inter-American Cup in 1969.

"La Bruja" (The Witch) is remembered for his goal against Manchester United that secured the 1968 Intercontinental Cup on aggregate after the second leg at Old Trafford. 

"Estudiantes announces with deep sorrow the passing of Juan Ramon Veron, an undisputed icon of our history, an absolute reference point for our identity and an eternal symbol of commitment, humility and belonging," the club said on X.

Veron also had spells abroad, featuring for Panathinaikos in Greece and for Junior and Cucuta in Colombia.

After retiring from professional football, Veron worked with Estudiantes’ youth divisions. He was also the father of current club president Juan Sebastian Veron.

Source: Reuters
