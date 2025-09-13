Arsenal now have depth to compete on all fronts, Arteta says

LONDON :After three seasons as the Premier League's nearly-men, Arsenal have the required strength in depth to mount a title challenge in the league and Europe, boss Mikel Arteta said after his side dispatched Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Saturday.

The Gunners have again recruited heavily over the summer, finally adding the centre-forward fans have long called for in Viktor Gyokeres, bolstering their attack with Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze and signing defender Cristhian Mosquera.

All four impressed in Arsenal's victorious return to the league after the international break, with Madueke excelling after starting in place of injured talisman Bukayo Saka and Mosquera ably deputising for William Saliba.

It was testament to Arsenal's stronger squad that Declan Rice remained on the bench even when captain Martin Odegaard was forced off injured in the first half, with 18-year-old Ethan Nwaneri instead brought on.

Arteta said, however, that Arsenal's impressive depth was simply what was required of any side looking to compete domestically – especially with champions Liverpool having also splashed the cash – and in the Champions League.

"We knew that was the standard, that's the standard of the other teams in the league, in Europe... and I'm very happy because it gives us options," he told reporters.

"They (the players) have to play 70 or 74 games throughout the season. It's never been done.

"When the intensity goes that high, they are not going to be able to sustain that, so you need more players. The standards have raised. We need better players and there's no secret."

Another new recruit came up with two of the goals against Forest, Martin Zubimendi opening his Arsenal account with a stunning volley before adding a late header to wrap up the points.

There had been questions raised about the decision to sign another central midfielder but Arteta said the Spain international added more than just cover in that position.

"He's given us a lot of positive things: his presence, his authority on the pitch, the way he connects with the players and that composure that he's having," he said.

"If he starts to add assists and goals like this, then it's another dimension of a player."