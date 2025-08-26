Arsenal's Havertz to miss Germany's World Cup qualifiers in September, says Voeller

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz will miss Germany's World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Northern Ireland next month, the German soccer federation's (DFB) national team director Rudi Voeller said.

Havertz has been sidelined since picking up an injury during a 1-0 Premier League win at Manchester United earlier this month, and was absent when Arsenal beat Leeds United at home in the weekend.

"He certainly won't make it, he has a knee injury. We don't know exactly how it will go in the coming weeks, whether surgery is upcoming or it will be treated conservatively," Voeller told German media at an event on Monday.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said last week more time and tests were needed to gain clarity on Havertz's injury.

Havertz, 26, was also sidelined for over three months after suffering a hamstring injury in February.

Arsenal signed forward Eberechi Eze on Saturday to bolster their attack in the absence of Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, who is yet to return since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last season.