Arteta confirms Havertz injury setback, stays tight-lipped on Eze links

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is set to be sidelined due to a knee injury but the Premier League club will run more tests to understand his return timeline, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

The German's absence is particularly concerning given his injury history, having missed a significant portion of last season with a hamstring problem that left Arsenal without a natural striker at the business end of the campaign.

The setback leaves Arsenal dangerously thin up front, with only new signing Viktor Gyokeres available as a recognised striker while Gabriel Jesus continues his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered last season.

"He (Havertz) is certainly not fit for this match. Unfortunately he picked up an injury. We don't really know yet the extent of it," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game against promoted Leeds United.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We need a bit more time and more tests, after that we will have more clarity about the next steps. I prefer not to talk about the specifics but he is not fit. We need to explore it a bit further and then decide what we're going to do.

"The bad scenario is that he can't play tomorrow. I would love to have him fresh and available and bringing what he brings to the team, but unfortunately that's not going to be possible."

Havertz's injury has prompted Arsenal to target Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze in a 68 million pounds ($91.21 million) transfer, according to British media reports.

But when questioned about the club's plans, Arteta kept his cards close to his chest.

"Nothing to comment. You know I can never talk about any player that is not part of our group, our club yet so no comment on that," he said.

However, he did say he would only sign players who wanted to join Arsenal.

"That's the number one, that they want to be with us and feel something special to come to us. Then the person, what personality they are going to bring, and then the rest comes," Arteta added.

"I think we have done very well in the last few years to create this group of players and this spirit in the team. The better the feeling, the stronger the feeling, then that's better always because it brings a different edge."

Arteta said Christian Norgaard would not be in the squad due to injury which will keep him sidelined for another week at least while Ben White will face a late fitness test.

Daniel Farke's Leeds managed to beat Everton in their opening fixture and Arteta said it was great to have them back in the top flight.

"Very impressed watching what they have done in pre-season and what they did on Monday, and what they did last year as well, in the manner they did it as well," Arteta said.

"So big compliments to the way they play, to the coach. I'm sure they are going to put a good match again tomorrow."

($1 = 0.7455 pounds)