Atalanta cruise to 5-0 win over Sturm Graz

BERGAMO, Italy : Europa League winners Atalanta thrashed Austrian outfit Sturm Graz 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday with Gian Piero Gasperini's side well placed to earn a spot in the competition's top eight.

Striker Mateo Retegui gave Atalanta an early lead from close range, profiting from a defensive mishap from the visitors, before Mario Pasalic doubled the advantage in the 58th minute.

Charles De Ketelaere bundled the ball in to make it 3-0 five minutes later and then set up Ademola Lookman for their fourth in the 90th minute before substitute Marco Brescianini sealed the rout in stoppage time.

Atalanta moved provisionally up to third spot with 14 points before the start of Tuesday's later games. Sturm, who are 31st with three points, have no chance of securing a place in the knockout phase playoffs.