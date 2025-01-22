Logo
Atalanta cruise to 5-0 win over Sturm Graz
Soccer Football - Champions League - Atalanta v SK Sturm Graz - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - January 21, 2025 Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Atalanta v SK Sturm Graz - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - January 21, 2025 An Atalanta fan with a megaphone in the stands REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Atalanta v SK Sturm Graz - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - January 21, 2025 Atalanta's Mateo Retegui celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Atalanta v SK Sturm Graz - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - January 21, 2025 Atalanta's Marco Brescianini scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
22 Jan 2025 03:53AM
BERGAMO, Italy : Europa League winners Atalanta thrashed Austrian outfit Sturm Graz 5-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday with Gian Piero Gasperini's side well placed to earn a spot in the competition's top eight.

Striker Mateo Retegui gave Atalanta an early lead from close range, profiting from a defensive mishap from the visitors, before Mario Pasalic doubled the advantage in the 58th minute.

Charles De Ketelaere bundled the ball in to make it 3-0 five minutes later and then set up Ademola Lookman for their fourth in the 90th minute before substitute Marco Brescianini sealed the rout in stoppage time.

Atalanta moved provisionally up to third spot with 14 points before the start of Tuesday's later games. Sturm, who are 31st with three points, have no chance of securing a place in the knockout phase playoffs.

Source: Reuters

