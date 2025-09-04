Logo
Auger-Aliassime fights past De Minaur to reach US Open semis
Auger-Aliassime fights past De Minaur to reach US Open semis
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2025 Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime in action during his quarter final match against Australia's Alex De Minaur REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sep 3, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in action against Alex de Minaur of Australia in the quarterfinal of the men’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2025 Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime celebrates winning his quarter final match against Australia's Alex De Minaur REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2025 Australia's Alex De Minaur in action during his quarter final match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2025 Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime shakes hands with Australia's Alex De Minaur after winning their quarter final match REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
04 Sep 2025 04:10AM (Updated: 04 Sep 2025 04:19AM)
NEW YORK :Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5 7-6(4) in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, as he continued his renaissance at the year's final major.

The 25th seed has struggled with injuries and dips in confidence since his breakthrough trip to the U.S. Open semi-final four years ago but brought his best level to Arthur Ashe Stadium as he sent over 22 aces and 51 winners.

The defeat had a familiar sting for De Minaur, who has now made six quarter-final appearances at the Grand Slams without ever advancing to the semis.

Auger-Aliassime will next play either defending champion and world number one Jannik Sinner or 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti, both of Italy.

Source: Reuters
