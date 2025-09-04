Auger-Aliassime fights past De Minaur to reach US Open semis

NEW YORK :Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to beat Australian eighth seed Alex de Minaur 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5 7-6(4) in the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, as he continued his renaissance at the year's final major.

The 25th seed has struggled with injuries and dips in confidence since his breakthrough trip to the U.S. Open semi-final four years ago but brought his best level to Arthur Ashe Stadium as he sent over 22 aces and 51 winners.

The defeat had a familiar sting for De Minaur, who has now made six quarter-final appearances at the Grand Slams without ever advancing to the semis.

Auger-Aliassime will next play either defending champion and world number one Jannik Sinner or 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti, both of Italy.