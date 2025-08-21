Australia all-rounder Green eyes Shield to warm up bowling arm before Ashes

MELBOURNE :All-rounder Cameron Green says he will be ready to return to bowling during the domestic Sheffield Shield in a boost for Australia before hosting England in the Ashes.

Green has been restricted to batting since returning from a long layoff following back surgery but has been gradually building up his bowling load in training.

Australia play India in a white-ball series in October and November but Green may opt for a block of red-ball cricket for Western Australia to ramp up his bowling before the Ashes.

"In the past, it's worked really well when I've focused on Shield cricket," Green told reporters in Mackay on Thursday.

"That potentially might be the way to go, especially with working my way back to bowling, to potentially get a few more overs over a few more days."

Australia will be wary of over-bowling Green, who missed the entire home test series against India after opting for surgery on a fracture in his lumbar spine.

But if fit and firing he would be a huge asset in Australia's bid to retain the urn against England.

Green has 18 wickets in eight matches against England at an average of 24.44, compared to a career average of 35.31.

More recently, it has been his contributions with the bat that have proved valuable for Australia.

His 184 runs on difficult pitches during the West Indies test tour helped Pat Cummins's team whitewash the hosts 3-0.

Green said he was not reading too much into his batting form in the Caribbean.

"I don't think we'll be playing on many wickets quite like that (this summer), so I don't think there's too many takeaways," he said.

"It was such a tough wicket, especially for the batters - to .... get out of the series unscathed was a good effort."

The first Ashes test is in Perth from Nov. 21.