Australia prop Slipper backs O'Connor to rebound from kicking issues

MELBOURNE :Australia prop James Slipper has backed flyhalf James O'Connor to move past his goal-kicking struggles against South Africa, saying the playmaker has the experience to bounce back for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash with Argentina.

O'Connor missed three shots off the tee late in the 30-22 defeat in Cape Town as the Wallabies suffered their first loss to sit second on the table behind New Zealand after two rounds.

"Look, we all have our moments, and I know 'JOC' will be better for it," Slipper told reporters on Monday.

"He’s been around long enough to know how to deal with setbacks, and we've got full confidence in him heading into the Argentina game."

The Wallabies meet the Pumas at Townsville a year on from conceding an Australian record total of points in their 67-27 humiliation by the South Americans in Santa Fe.

Argentina, meanwhile, arrive in form after claiming their first home win over the All Blacks in Buenos Aires.

The Wallabies squad have been hit with a slew of injuries but Slipper and fellow prop Allan Alaalatoa are back in the mix.

Slipper missed the second test against the Springboks after a head knock in the Wallabies' upset of the South Africans at Ellis Park.

Alaalatoa has been out of action with a shoulder problem since the British & Irish Lions series, and Slipper was thrilled to have his 83-cap teammate back in the setup ahead of the crunch game in Queensland.

"He's such a calming presence, a real leader in our team. A bit of a father figure, to be honest," he said.

"Just having him around the squad again lifts everyone.

"Argentina are always physical, always up for a battle, so having Allan’s presence up front is massive for us."