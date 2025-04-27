Australian female players to see minimum pay double in four years, putting them on par with men
Australian female basketball players are set to see their minimum salary levels double over the next four years and gain base-level pay parity with men in the third year, in what the country's basketball bodies called "a historic" deal.
A new collective bargaining agreement will lift the minimum salary for players in the Women's National Basketball League from A$23,000 to A$46,952 ($30,016) by the 2028-29 season, with the league's salary cap jumping by 8 per cent every year.
"This agreement marks a historic milestone and is the biggest single leap forward in WNBL history," Jacob Holmes, chief executive of the Australian Basketball Players Association said in a statement.
"WNBL players are now going to be invested in at a level that truly reflects their talent and dedication," he said.
The 8 per cent salary cap will mean a maximum salary of just over A$723,000 by the 2028-29 season.
The agreement, which is aimed at retaining talent in Australia long-term, also includes full contract protection insurance payments for injured players and higher investment in players' wellbeing.
($1 = 1.5642 Australian dollars)