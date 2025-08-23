Australian Open champion Keys enters US Open with weight off her back

World number six Madison Keys said on Friday she comes into the U.S. Open with less pressure and more freedom after finally capturing her long-awaited first Grand Slam title earlier this year in Australia.

Keys stunned world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Melbourne to lift the season's opening major, shedding the weight of expectations that had followed her since breaking through as a teenager.

She first reached a Grand Slam semi-final at 19 at the Australian Open and later fell short in the 2017 U.S. Open final to fellow American Sloane Stephens.

After losing in the French Open quarter-finals to compatriot and eventual champion Coco Gauff, and a third-round exit at Wimbledon, the 30-year-old remains poised to chase a second Grand Slam title.

"I think when you win your first slam, the pressure obviously of winning the first one kind of goes away," Keys told reporters.

"It's like you finally did it and you got to check the mark next to the goal list. And now I think it gives you a little bit more freedom when you're playing.

"Now you're looking for the next one and you're kind of hunting for the next one. But you already know that you can do it and that you have done it."

Keys added that she has long considered Flushing Meadows her favourite place to play, relishing the unique energy of the home crowd.

"Being an American, obviously your home slam makes it a lot easier to be your favourite. But I just love the energy," she said.

"I love playing on (Arthur Ashe Stadium). It's very loud, and I know some people don't love that. But I always think that it's definitely the loudest, rowdiest crowd that you can play in front of. It's really fun."

Keys will face Mexican Renata Zarazua in the first round on Sunday.