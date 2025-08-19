Australia’s squad development behind improved results, Kellaway says

CAPE TOWN :It has been a lean few years for Australian rugby but wing Andrew Kellaway believes the patient development of experience in their squad has resulted in their impressive back-to-back wins over the British & Irish Lions and South Africa.

Kellaway came off the bench in the first half of Saturday’s stunning 38-22 Rugby Championship victory over the Springboks at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, where Australia had not won for 62 years and rallied from 22 points down after 18 minutes.

The teams meet again in Cape Town on Saturday, and while Australia are prepared for a Springbok backlash, Kellaway says their squad has gained in confidence and are playing more consistent rugby.

"What we're seeing is the benefit of the last three or four years worth of planning, where guys have now had 30 or 40 caps as opposed to 10 or 20," Kellaway told reporters on Tuesday.

"They've got the lived experience to fall back on, especially when they're under pressure. I'd also add, we've won two games back to back. That is a form of consistency.

"But what we're looking for is a lot longer streak of consistent performances, not necessarily wins. We're definitely on the right track, but we're nowhere near where we want to be."

Kellaway says that despite Saturday’s result, which sent the Springboks from the number one to three in the Rugby World Rankings, South Africa remain the “benchmark”.

"Mentally, we have to make sure that we're ready, because at this point, it's the biggest challenge in world rugby is coming up against the Springboks," Kellaway said.

"The Boks have been the benchmark globally for a little while now. To beat them anywhere, home, away, is an amazing achievement. To beat them in South Africa is something we haven't done for a very long time (14 years).

"What we've seen from the Springboks over the last four to eight years is a pretty strong game plan that hasn't deviated too much. It's really worked well for them. The box kick to compete, then the physicality around the kick chase.

"We're always expecting that from the Springboks, but more so in rugby at the moment, that is a pretty big staple. That doesn't change for us. We're always working on that sort of stuff."