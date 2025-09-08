Azerbaijan part ways with coach Santos after 5-0 loss to Iceland

Azerbaijan have terminated the contract of national team coach Fernando Santos by mutual consent, the country's soccer federation (AFFA) said on Monday, days after a 5-0 loss to Iceland in a World Cup qualifier.

Santos, who previously led Portugal to victory in the European Championship and the Nations League, has remained winless in 11 matches since taking charge as Azerbaijan coach in June 2024, while suffering nine losses.

Azerbaijan conceded five goals within half an hour of play as they were thrashed by Iceland in their first Group D fixture in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

Ayxan Abbasov, coach of the country's U21 team, will be in charge when Azerbaijan face Ukraine in their next World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, the AFFA added.