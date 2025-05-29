Loh Kean Yew through to Singapore Open quarters, Yeo Jia Min falls to world number 1

SINGAPORE: There were contrasting fortunes for Singapore's top badminton players on Thursday (May 29) as Loh Kean Yew booked his spot in the Singapore Open men's singles quarterfinals, while Yeo Jia Min exited the tournament in the round of 16.

At the Singapore Indoor Stadium, world number 10 Loh mounted a sensational comeback late on to beat France's Toma Junior Popov 21-12, 14-21, 21-18 in 65 minutes.

"I was pretty lucky at the end. I don't know what I did, but at that point of time, I just did what I did to try to win every point," said Loh.

"It was hard to control the draught today, the wind condition, the shuttle, and he was playing very well. So it was hard to play against him just now."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The win means that Loh has now triumphed over the world number 16 in all six of their meetings.

The 27-year-old looked sharp in the first game as he stormed to a 9-1 lead while his opponent struggled with errors and the drift. But the Frenchman was in control for much of the second and pushed the tie to a decider.

The match looked to have slipped out of the hands of the Singaporean as Popov built up a 16-11 lead to silence the home crowd.

"It was just fighting spirit. The crowd boosted (me) a lot, and I think it also affected him a little bit, especially at the end where they kept chanting my name," said Loh.

But Loh showed remarkable character as he dragged himself back from the brink, celebrating the win with a knee slide and pumped fists.

Loh will face his third consecutive French opponent – Popov's younger brother Christo – in the quarter-finals on Friday. The former world champion has a 3-2 head-to-head record against the 23-year-old.