Barcelona's Pedri puts Champions League glory ahead of Ballon d’Or

Barcelona midfielder Pedri said he is putting team trophies ahead of individual accolades this season and would only want to be awarded the Ballon d'Or if his side won the Champions League and completed the treble.

Barcelona are on an 18-game unbeaten run in all competitions which has taken them to the top of LaLiga, the Champions League quarter-finals and the semis of the Copa del Rey.

"I would rather win the treble than the Ballon d'Or. If the Ballon d'Or comes, I want it to come alongside the collective titles," he told local media on Monday.

"Being nominated is a dream, but winning the trophies is more important to me. We are at a time where everything is at stake. You can lose three games and be out of the three titles."

The 22-year-old said it was important to meet the challenges head on and would look forward to a Champions League final against fierce rivals Real Madrid if they both made it.

"We must continue to enjoy these matches to get the best outcome. I would certainly welcome a Champions League final against Real Madrid - it would mean we made it." he added.

"You can’t be afraid of any opponent."