Barrett replaces McKenzie as All Blacks flyhalf for Cane's 100th test

:All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has dropped flyhalf Damian McKenzie from his starting side and replaced him with Beauden Barrett for New Zealand's last test of the Rugby Championship against Australia in Wellington on Saturday.

Sam Cane was named at openside flanker for his 100th test and he will become the 13th All Black to pass the milestone in his final international on New Zealand soil.

Barrett, who has won 130 caps, will line up with scrumhalf TJ Perenara in an experienced halfback partnership at a ground where they played together in Super Rugby for several seasons.

McKenzie and Cortez Ratima drop to the bench.

"We were always planning to give Beauden a go," Robertson told reporters in the New Zealand capital on Thursday.

"We've got to give guys opportunities and build depth in our team and it's a nice chance for Beauden to play outside TJ, they've got a combination, they've played a lot of games together so it lines up nicely.

"(Beauden)'s a great conductor. He'll get you around the field. Obviously, the boot's been impeccable over his career, and he needs to own this opportunity and put a bit of heat on us to make sure that we've got two world class 10s."

The switch of flyhalves means Will Jordan will again start at fullback, as he did last week after twice World Player of the Year Barrett was sidelined by a stomach bug on the morning of the match.

Barrett's brother Jordie, who was ruled out of Saturday's match by a knee injury, is replaced at inside centre by Anton Lienert-Brown.

David Havili provides midfield cover on the bench and experienced lock Patrick Tuipulotu returns from injury to do the same for the second row.

Perenara, like Cane, is leaving for Japanese club rugby at the end of the season and gets his chance to play his last test in New Zealand at his home stadium.

"TJ, he's a character," Robertson added. "He's got a hell of a personality, which you need in any sport.

"He's AB tough, you know? He's a competitor and a winner. So it's great that I could be a part of his career and see how much it means to him as an All Black, and how much he's given to this team."

Robertson said there was no sentiment involved in the selection of Cane, the All Blacks captain until the end of last season, for his milestone test.

"The leadership part for me is something I really respect and has been great for us, in our environment," the coach said.

"More importantly, it's great that we can give him 100 off the back of playing well."

The All Blacks locked up the Bledisloe Cup for another year last weekend but the two defeats in South Africa as well as a shock home loss to Argentina mean they cannot retain the Rugby Championship title this season.

Team: 15-Will Jordan, 14-Sevu Reece, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Wallace Sititi, 5-Tupou Vaa'i, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Asafo Aumua, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Luke Jacobson, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-David Havili