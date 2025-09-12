Barshim withdraws from world championships with injury

Qatar's former Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim has withdrawn from the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, citing a foot injury that has hampered his preparations despite travelling with the national team to Japan.

Barshim, 34, won gold at the world championships at London 2017, Doha 2019, and Eugene 2022, before claiming the bronze medal in Budapest two years ago.

He expressed disappointment over missing the event, stating: "I had hoped to compete and bring joy to the fans in Qatar and around the world. But I believe the best is yet to come, God willing."

Barshim won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, sharing the top of the podium with Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi in a historic moment of sportsmanship.

The Qatar Athletics Federation expressed regret over Barshim’s withdrawal, noting that medical staff advised against his participation to avoid aggravating the injury.

"Barshim was present with Team Qatar in Japan and made every effort to overcome the pain and compete in the championship, but the medical decision prioritized his safety so that he can return stronger in the upcoming events. We wish him a speedy recovery."

Barshim’s absence leaves a notable gap in Qatar’s medal hopes, but the federation remains optimistic ahead of the event in Tokyo that runs from September 13 to 21.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed AttaEditing by Toby Davis)