Bayern's Musiala eyes competitive comeback in 2025 after Club World Cup injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Group C - Bayern Munich v Auckland City - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. - June 15, 2025 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala scores their eighth goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/ File Photo

03 Sep 2025 06:02PM
BERLIN :Bayern Munich's attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala said on Wednesday he was confident of making a competitive return this year for the German champions after he broke his leg and ankle in the Club World Cup tournament in July.

The 22-year-old Germany international, a key player for the national team's 2026 World Cup hopes, sustained a fibula fracture with a broken and dislocated ankle following a collision with then-Paris St Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in their Club World Cup match in Atlanta.

"The leg is progressing well and healing according to plan," Musiala told SportBild magazine. "I do not need crutches any more but I don't want to rush things. I will take the necessary time.

"I don't want to set a specific date. But given the progress I have made so far I want to be playing competitive matches with Bayern in 2025," he added.

Musiala, who finished last season with 21 goals and eight assists in all competitions as Bayern won the Bundesliga title, has not blamed the Italian keeper for his injury, saying such injuries happen in football.

"Mentally the first few weeks were not easy for me. But there is no point in being constantly frustrated about the situation," he said.

Source: Reuters
