'Big boys' Barrett, McKenzie can handle Mo'unga return, says NZ coach Robertson

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson has welcomed the internal competition Richie Mo'unga's return will bring while offering cold comfort to the players who may lose the race for the All Blacks' coveted number 10 jersey.

After a trophy-laden stint in Japan, Mo'unga will come home to New Zealand next season and bid to recover the starting flyhalf position in the leadup to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

That could see Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie make way for a player who won seven championship trophies under Robertson at the Canterbury Crusaders.

Robertson said everyone was just "really, really pleased" with the return of Mo'unga.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"New Zealand rugby is pleased in general that he’s coming back into our game," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"He's going to be around for a Rugby World Cup. He’s served our country for a long time and he’s going to come back and do it again."

Mo'unga left New Zealand for Japan on a lucrative, three-year deal with Brave Lupus Tokyo after helping the All Blacks reach the 2023 World Cup final in France under former coach Ian Foster.

Robertson used McKenzie initially as starting flyhalf in his first season last year but twice World Rugby Player of the Year Barrett has since supplanted the Waikato Chiefs playmaker.

Asked about how Barrett and McKenzie might be affected by Mo'unga's return, Robertson said the team came first.

"They're big boys," added Robertson.

"That's professionalism, we're here to compete. The jersey is bigger than everyone.

"Everyone knows it’s always earned."