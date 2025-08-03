Birthday girl Yamashita clings to Women's Open lead despite wobbly round

Japan's Miyu Yamashita celebrated her 24th birthday by maintaining her grip on the Women's Open lead but it was hardly the smooth ride she might have hoped for after a stuttering 74 in the third round at Royal Porthcawl on Saturday.

Yamashita, who had surged into a three-shot lead on Friday with a sparkling seven-under 65, found herself in a much scrappier battle where she carded four bogeys to slip back to nine-under overall.

She was just one stroke ahead of South Korea's Kim A-lim, who applied the pressure with a flawless 67 that featured five birdies, while American Andrea Lee also shot 67 to sit one shot further back in third place.

"I felt quite nervous today and playing in that wind was quite tough. I didn't feel like my game was quite there," Yamashita told Sky Sports.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Unfortunately it wasn't quite where I wanted it to be today. It just felt like the shots weren't going my way.

"This is a huge tournament, one I've wanted to win for a long time, being a major. But tomorrow I can't really think of that too much, I just need to take every shot as it comes and that's how I'm going to get myself around the golf course."

Yamashita's troubles began early when she made her first bogey in 24 holes on the fifth, misjudging an uphill birdie attempt before missing her next shot as well to drop to 10-under.

The drama continued at the eighth where she found a bunker, though she responded with a brilliant recovery to find the green and salvage par with a simple putt.

Another missed putt on the 10th cut her lead to just one stroke before Yamashita steadied herself with back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th to restore her three-shot cushion.

MONSTER PUTT

After two more dropped shots, she then produced a monster putt on the 17th for par with what was arguably the shot of the day from 35 feet after finding another bunker, though she could not convert a birdie chance on the final hole.

England's Charley Hull provided some home excitement, storming up the leaderboard with a 66 that included seven birdies to reach joint-fourth alongside Rio Takeda, Minami Katsu and Megan Khang.

Hull's eventful day included nearly hitting Minjee Lee with a wayward drive that bounced in front of the Australian just as she prepared for her tee shot on another hole.

Hull could have finished with a birdie on the 18th to move up to third but missed her putt from eight feet to settle for six-under overall.

"I felt like you had to go out there and shoot a good score. It was quiet with no wind to begin with, then a couple of holes in it got pretty windy," Hull said.

"I felt pretty confident. A shame about the last hole, but it was quite a tricky putt down the slope and I could feel both breaks on it."

World number one Nelly Korda had a look of resignation on her face when she endured a disappointing 74, her poorest round which included four bogeys, to stay level on par overall and tied for 36th.