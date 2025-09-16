Logo
Blow for Atletico as Alvarez ruled out of Liverpool clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Villarreal - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 13, 2025 Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez reacts during the match REUTERS/Ana Beltran/File Photo

16 Sep 2025 06:42PM
MADRID :Atletico Madrid will be without forward Julian Alvarez for Wednesday's Champions League clash at Liverpool as he continues to recover from the discomfort that forced him off during their last LaLiga match against Villarreal, the club said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Argentine World Cup winner, who has one goal in four games this season, was replaced for the second half of Atletico's 2-0 home win over Villarreal on Saturday.

Thiago Almada, Jose Maria Gimenez, Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso (ankle sprain) were also not fit to travel as part of Diego Simeone's 22-man squad for the game at Anfield.

Source: Reuters
