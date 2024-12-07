Logo
Bollard wrecks Hamilton's final qualifying for Mercedes
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 7, 2024 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during qualifying REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Formula One F1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - December 7, 2024 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
07 Dec 2024 10:55PM
ABU DHABI : Lewis Hamilton qualified only 18th for his final Formula One race with Mercedes after a broken plastic bollard wedged under his car and ruined his lap at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

The seven times world champion, who is joining Ferrari next season, is the most successful driver at the Yas Marina circuit with five wins between 2011 and 2019, and 18th is his lowest starting position there.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won the last four in Abu Dhabi.

"I messed that lap up big time, guys," said Hamilton over the team radio after the chequered flag ended the first phase of the floodlit session and he missed out on going through by 0.093 of a second.

"That was bad, man," he added.

"Yeah, that was bad," agreed team boss Toto Wolff.

Television replays showed the bollard was hit by Haas's Kevin Magnussen and flicked into Hamilton's path, becoming wedged under Hamilton's car where it stayed for his final flying lap.

Source: Reuters

